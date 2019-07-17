34 pending applications cleared at File Adalat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 104 complaints about applications for building permits and plan approvals pending for the last several years in Ernakulam district were approved at the ‘File Adalat’ held at the Town Hall here on Tuesday. At the adalat, led by Minister for Local Self-Government A C Moideen, 34 complaints were cleared and the remaining considered.

Inaugurating the adalat, Moideen promised that all applications pending with local bodies for building permits and occupancy certificates would be cleared in a phased manner. “The government decided to hold the File Adalat because people have been facing difficulties in getting building permits. The pending applications at panchayats, municipalities and corporations will be cleared by holding such File Adalat sessions. If the complaints are not resolved at this level, they will be forwarded to the zonal level and then to the district level. If necessary, a ministerial-level intervention will be made,” said the minister.

Moideen also warned civic body officials of strict action if they fail to behave properly with the people who approach for permits. “If the civic body officials identify any flaws in the application, it should be communicated to the applicant in the first stage itself. However, the government will never help those who construct buildings violating rules,” he said, adding that adalats are not a venue to regularise illegal constructions.

Mayor Soumini Jain said the snag in the e-governance portal at the corporation delayed the clearance of applications for building permits. “Several applications have also been pending because of the lack of clearance on CRZ, wetland and paddy land conservation norms and NOC from various other government departments,” said the mayor. K J Maxi, MLA, deputy mayor T J Vinod, Local Self-Government Department additional chief secretary T K Jose, standing committee chairpersons, councillors and corporation secretary R S Anu also attended.

