A ray of hope for 600 businessmen

Minister for Local Self-Government A C Moideen made the assurance to the Panampilly Nagar residents while he was attending an adalat at the Town Hall here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 600 businessmen running commercial establishments at Panampilly Nagar who are facing eviction can heave a sigh of relief soon as the state government has promised to look into their issue.

Minister for Local Self-Government A C Moideen made the assurance to the Panampilly Nagar residents while he was attending an adalat at the Town Hall here on Tuesday. “The government will seek the intervention of the Advocate General in the case. As per the ‘Ease of doing business’ policy of the government, shops can be sealed only if a police officer, not below the rank of a Circle Inspector, certifies that it is a threat to lives of people nearby. In this case, there are no such threats at present. The government will take necessary steps to solve the issue,” the minister said during an interaction with the residents.

The High Court’s intervention to allot licence to commercial firms at Panampilly Nagar had dragged the residents into piquant situation. Though the government had notified Panampilly Nagar as a mixed zone (where commercial operation is allowed), the High Court directed the Kochi Corporation to seal unlicensed business establishments there.

Justice V Chitambaresh of the Kerala High Court, while dealing the contempt of court in the case, had observed that, as per the mixed zone notification, business establishments could be permitted only if a car parking area was available as per the Kerala Municipality Building Rules. Based on this, the corporation started serving show-cause notice on the shop owners. “The minister responded positively to our concerns. We hope the corporation will also take a favourable stand in this regard,” said a resident who came to submit a complaint at the adalat.

