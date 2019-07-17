Home Cities Kochi

Fort Kochi squirms due to lack of usable comfort stations

No matter how luxurious a life one leads, nobody can resist nature's call beyond an extent.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

The dysfunctional comfort station at the south end of Fort Kochi beach Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: No matter how luxurious a life one leads, nobody can resist nature's call beyond an extent. When it comes to public spaces, lack of comfort stations poses a serious problem. Fort Kochi beach, a prime tourist spot frequented by international and domestic tourists alike, is one such example.

Ever since the corporation-built toilet at the south end of the beach became dysfunctional, travel buffs, especially women, are compelled to take autorickshaws to reach the nearest toilet. “I have been coming here since my childhood. Since then, I don't remember a tourist-friendly Fort Kochi. Most of the existing toilets are either inactive or open at odd timings, forcing us to resort to nearby hotels or households,” said Sarah, a native of Mundamveli.

Though the Tourism Department has larger plans, existing issues of the beach are delaying the process. “As part of Kerala Tourism's policy, we are on a mission to construct modern comfort stations in major centres across the state. We have listed Fort Kochi and Mattanchery under the scheme. We may require a plot of more than 10 cents and some time to make the project materialise,” said Raj Kumar, joint director, Kerala Tourism.  

On the other hand, the corporation and Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society (CHZCS), the major entities that look after comfort stations, are blaming each other regarding the matter. “Due to sea erosion, there is no point in renovating the toilet at the south end of the beach. Though I haven't personally visited the locations, we have requested CHZCS to maintain them on a regular basis,” said Shiny Mathew, a councillor from the area.

Refuting complaints, nodal officer of CHZCS Rajeswari said, “We have outsourced toilet maintenance to private parties and they are available round the clock,whereas the corporation's e-toilets here have been dysfunctional for a long time.”

Chinese fishing net renovation
The long-pending project of Chinese fishing net development will soon get under way. “We have entrusted Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (KITCO) with the same. Due to unavailability of teakwood, the process had been delayed. Now that they have reached an agreement with the Forest Department to procure wood, work will commence soon,” said Raj Kumar.

Eroding walkway
The walkway at the south end of Fort Kochi has been shrinking due to sea erosion. Though the tourism minister intervened in the matter, the project will be delayed further. "During the meeting convened by the minister last month, it was decided to conduct an in-depth study into sea erosion. The tourism director has written to IIT-Madras with regard to conducting a feasibility study. Once we receive the report, we will make further decisions. As the area might require groynes, the Irrigation Department has postponed the tendering process for the work," said Raj Kumar.

