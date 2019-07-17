Home Cities Kochi

Harishma conveys human emotions through her art

It is the daily sightings and frames that she comes across in movies that inspire her to create artworks.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:29 AM

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Harishma Gopan believes that art alone has the ability to capture the essence of human emotion and portray it with perfection. For the techie who works at Tata Elxsi in Technopark, creating artworks completes her life.

At the age of 10, Harishma moved into a boarding school and it was there she took the first steps in the field of art. Having joined a school which promoted art, she received ample opportunities to hone her skills. “I was introduced to various forms of art such as mural and sculptures at a very young age. Also, we would be even doing wall art on the school buildings. So that was a new experience and brought me closer to the medium,” she says. And over the years, Harishma carried forth her passion for art, sometimes changing medium and adopting new styles. And now, she tries to give a contemporary touch to her artworks.

She feels that art can be used to express human emotion and condition in the right manner and convey it.Having tried several media such as watercolour, pencil art, oil pastels, Harishma has now taken to embroidery art. “Oil pastels give a rare vibrancy to the paintings. And so most of my works are based on oil pastel,” she says.

“I always carry my sketchbook with me. So whenever I come across something that spikes my interest, I either start drawing right away or make a mental note of it. For me, painting serves the same purpose of photography. You take pictures to capture a memory and etch it for posterity. That is what I try to do in my artworks,” she says.

