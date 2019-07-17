Students’ unrest at Polytechnic College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems student unrest is becoming a recurring feature on campuses. On Tuesday, a day after students belonging to the SFI unit of Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College laid siege to the principal’s office demanding action against a teacher, KSU activists too organised a dharna on their own. Demanding protection for teacher Lizy Joseph, KSU activists laid siege to the principal’s office. However, no untoward incidents happened and the issue was amicably settled, said principal V N Leela. “We had called a meeting which was attended by the teacher, the students belonging to both SFI and KSU, PTA president and representatives of the Kerala Gazetted Officers Association (KGOA). The issue was discussed in detail and the students are satisfied with the decisions,” she said.

According to her, the issue raised by SFI was a continuation of the problems that were solved earlier. “Students had complained that the teacher, who was also the convenor of the boys’ hostel, had burnt the record books of two students. On receiving the complaint, we convened a meeting and probed the matter thoroughly. The report was sent to the director and the teacher was removed from the convenor post,” said the principal.