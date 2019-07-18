Call to set up sewage treatment plants

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To highlight the need for scientific sewage treatment plants across Kerala, Gandhiji Study Centre will organise a seminar as part of their campaign, on Friday at Kochi. PJ Joseph MLA, chairman of the study centre, demanded the urgent intervention of the state government in the issue.

"Following the Supreme Court judgement, the former government has decided to establish a package septage treatment plant in every district across the state. Unfortunately, except the plants at Brahmapuram and Willington Island, none of them materialised," he said.

The campaign, titled as 'Malinyamillatha Malayalanadu' aims at ensuring a waste-free Kerala.

"We have suggested 24 sites across Kerala to establish plants. Similarly, we demand more plants to manage sewage treatment in Kochi," said Joseph.