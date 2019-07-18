SFI, AISF workers clash in Kochi college campus as election campaign heats up

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when SFI is drawing flak from all quarters for its involvement in the stabbing incident at University College in Thiruvananthapuram, its workers clashed with AISF activists at Government Arts And Science College, Vypeen, on Wednesday. The clash erupted during the college union election campaign.

AISF unit secretary Swalih Afridi and president Vishnu T S were hospitalised following the attack. “The attack was perpetrated by SFI union chairman and arts club secretary. They had been creating trouble after we started a unit on the campus. Our decision to contest in the election also provoked them,” said Nimish Raju, AISF state council member.

However, SFI district leadership refuted the charges. “AISF is trying to remain in the mainstream by kicking up controversies. The clash was between AISF workers and third-year students of the college. AISF brought outsiders and ruthlessly attacked our unit secretary,” said Amal C S, district secretary, SFI.