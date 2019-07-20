Rain causes damage in eastern parts of district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Southwest Monsoon intensifying across the state, several trees were uprooted, damaging electric lines in eastern parts of Ernakulam district including Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam.



The power supply in many areas was disrupted while major crops suffered severe losses in the heavy wind and rain. The value of the total losses will be evaluated in the coming days, officials said.

Meanwhile, residents, who still have the dreadful memories of last year’s deluge, are in a state of panic. However, the district administration has assured people of having taken every possible step to tackle any challenges arising from the heavy rain.

District Collector S Suhas said the district is fully equipped to deal with any kind of crisis. “Arrangements have been made in all areas in the district. The village officers have been alerted to deal with any kind of emergency. At present, no red alert has been issued in the district. There is no need to worry,” said Suhas.



At the same time, several areas in Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam have been submerged after nine shutters of Boothathankettu dam opened on Friday. The water level in the Periyar at Aluva Manappuram rose after the shutters were opened while in Bhoothathankettu, Idamalayar and Malankara, water levels are fast rising. Adding to the woes, shutters of Malankara dam were opened by Friday evening, following which the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) issued an alert for residents along the banks of the Muvattupuzha river.

“Water level in the Periyar is increasing as the rain has started to intensify in Idukki and the dam’s catchment areas. The people residing on the banks of the river should be very careful. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the areas for the next couple of days,” said executive engineer, Periyar Valley Irrigation Project.

Chellanam’s miseries continue

After a gap of nearly one month, panic again started gripping Chellanam when high swell waves pounded the area on Friday. The sea turned rough around 12.30 pm and high waves started lashing the residential area. The geo bags deposited along the stretch also failed to withstand the powerful waves resulting in the seawater entering houses.

According to residents, nearly 100 houses in the Bazar, Companypadi and Maruvakkad areas had already been damaged because of sea erosion. “We are helpless now. Where will we go? Almost all houses in the areas are under the verge of dilapidation. Only discussions are going on regarding the seawall. A permanent solution is yet to be in place,” said Jimson, a Chellanam resident.