Home Cities Kochi

Govt to come up with rules to regulate campus politics

It was on July 17, 2018, that the Kerala High Court slammed the state government for going slow on its earlier directive. 

Published: 21st July 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly a year after Kerala High Court came down on the state government for not following its directive to regulate politics on college campuses in the state, the Kerala Government has finally decided to come up with a set of rules to regulate the functioning of student outfits. 

State Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said the government would soon publicise the regulations to be implemented by colleges to curb the activities of student outfits on campuses. “We are in the final stage of framing rules and guidelines. Once the rules are finalised, an ordinance will be passed,” said Jaleel. 

There are allegations that the state government has been dilly-dallying with the decision to frame the regulations based on the High Court directive because college campuses are soft targets for political parties to attract youths to their fold. “All political parties need youths to carry out their political works that include organising rallies, road blockades and dharnas. During elections, youth and students’ wings of political parties are extensively used for campaign works,” said a senior political leader.

It was on July 17, 2018, that the Kerala High Court slammed the state government for going slow on its earlier directive. 

The court also directed the government to inform it about the steps taken to implement the directive while considering a plea filed by L S Ajoy, who submitted that the state even failed to implement a 2004 High Court order directing that rules be framed to control student politics in educational institutions in the state. “It’s fact that the state government is not showing any interest to follow the High Court directive. 

We will pursue the case till the state is made answerable. We have submitted another detailed petition before the court seeking its intervention,” said Advocate Sajeev Kumar K Gopal, counsel for Ajoy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court campus politics
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp