Chendamangalam's tale of resilience continues

KOCHI: In Chendamangalam, sound travels faster. The whirring of handlooms can be heard more than a mile away. Almost a year ago, the hum of handlooms was replaced with cries of helplessness. Chendamangalam's pride, the weaving industry, suffered almost incurable losses in the floods. Albeit, with initiatives such as the Chekutty doll and support provided across the globe, the weavers have bounced back - a true story of resilience.

Fast forward a year, the weavers are set to create a legacy for Chendamangalam and the doll which resurrected them. Under the brand, 'Resilient Chendamangalam', seven weaving units of the region along with the yarn bank will be brought under one umbrella, under which Chekutty will be branded.

“Until now, Chekutty was a volunteering initiative. Now, the doll and several other products such as shirts and sarees will be used for uplifting weaver society. The social enterprise will also comprise a series of museums depicting a timeline the beginning of the floods, the consequences, media and individual perception, and so on. Nine locations have been identified for the museums, including various weaving units. A meeting will be convened this Saturday regarding the proposal and its seven-point agenda and hopefully, the first museum will be set up by September 9, the birth of Chekutty,” said Gopinath Parayil, co-founder of Chekutty.

Formed before the birth of Kerala

“This is my 40th year in the society. My father was one of the founders back in 1955, before the birth of Kerala. The society was registered under the Travancore Cochin Literacy, Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act as an unlimited co-operation. I joined the society a day after I turned 18. Undoubtedly, the floods were the worst catastrophe to hit our industry. Simultaneously, it is indeed a marvel how the resilience and determination of people modified the sector. The 'Resilient Chendamangalam' will take a step forward and create a niche for the GI products, the weaving sector, the doll which is our symbol of hope, with a host of tourism initiatives,” said P A Sojan, secretary, Chendamangalam Weaver’s Co-operative Society.

A dying craft

Post a slew of measures, around 50 people have got back to the cottage industry, seven of them solely at the Chendamangalam units. The seven were mostly women, above the age of 45.

“I've been in this industry for 29 years. I don't think any of us could even apprehend the enormity of the floods and the loss. Some women have even returned to weaving. However, what bothers us is that none of our children realises the value of the craft. They do not intend to learn it,” said Annie Reynolds, a weaver.

Annie isn't alone. Almost all weavers and artisans associated with the industry are ageing and wonder how such a craft can stand the test of time.

“This is indeed a crisis. However, it can be fixed. Currently, the weavers receive an amount per piece. Which translates into Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 for someone with 20-30 years of experience. If they are guaranteed a fixed salary, which is setting up a basic amount which will be increased depending on the number of units made, then chances are likely,” said Gopinath.