Joint farming campaign launched in Aluva

KOCHI: The joint farming initiative of Kudumbashree Mission which is aimed at increasing vegetable production in the state was officially launched in Ernakulam district on Monday.

Minister for Agriculture V S Sunil Kumar inaugurated the programme at a function held in Aluva. In his inaugural address, the minister said people should come forward to undertake the rich farming tradition of the state. “Here, we do not have vast lands for taking up cultivation. What we have is only small plots. That is why group farming or joint farming is gaining importance. Kudumbashree units should join hands with the Agriculture Department for expanding farming to more areas,” said Sunil Kumar. He said Kerala is a consumer state when it comes to vegetables.

“In Kerala, the average annual consumption of vegetables is 20 lakh tonnes. However, the local production till 2015 was only 7.25 lakh tonnes per annum. Owing to the government’s continuous efforts, domestic production went up to 12.5 tonnes. We were also able to extend paddy cultivation to three lakh hectares,” he added.

Redemption from the ruins

Kochi: It was more like the re-emergence of the mythical Phoenix. Lissymol J Vadakuttu, the agriculture officer of state seed farm at Aluva spotted a wide smile when she recalled the revival of the 100-year-old farm from the ruins left by flood. “It was a strenuous task to bring everything back to normal. As it lies on the banks of Periyar, the entire area was filled with silt and mud. With the help of our workers and farmers, we transformed the seed farm into diverse agriculture zone,” she said.