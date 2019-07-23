Home Cities Kochi

Kochi gas project loses steam

Though Corp has given nod for digging up roads, there is no consensus over restroration

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems Kochiites will have to wait longer to get piped natural gas connection with a stalemate 
prevailing over the digging up of roads within the corporation limits. Though the corporation Council gave the nod for laying pipelines for the ambitious City Gas Project to Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Ltd (IOAGPL) in October 2018, no consensus could be reached over the restoration of roads. 

According to an IOAGPL official, though the corporation permitted them to dig up the roads, they insisted on doing the restoration work, which was against the government order (GO) in this regard. “Though we got the approval, the corporation wanted us to pay for the restoration work, which they would undertake. This is against the GO and we can only proceed as per the GO,” he said. He added that they approached the corporation officials several times in this regard, but is yet to reach a consensus.
However, Mayor Soumini Jain said the civic body cannot do anything unless IOAGPL provides a consolidated proposal on the total stretch that needed to be dug up.  

“They approached me with an area-wise proposal instead of a consolidated one. I insisted on the latter which has the entire details of the total length of road that needs to be dug up for laying the pipeline. After that, I am yet to hear from them,” said the mayor, who insisted that the civic body supports the project. According to her, the company had sought approval for digging up 4.5-km-stretch from Thykoodam to Thevara which was approved by the civic body.  

Meanwhile, the work in five other municipalities, including Aluva, Eloor, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Tripunithura, has been stalled due to monsoon “We haven't been able to dig up roads. Till June 1, we carried out the work to set up regulators and meters at 13,000 to 14,000 homes which expressed interest in the project in these municipalities. However, the work has been stalled from June 1 following the monsoon. "As per norms, no work can be done during monsoon. So, we have put a stop on everything, including fixing regulators. We hope to continue the work after Onam,” said an IOAGPL official. 
So far, over 41,000 homes have applied for connection in the district. 

no ground

The portion of road which caved in on the Lissie-Kaloor stretch. The stretch, already reeling under soil settlement issues and vehicular load, 
witnesses continuous repair works. PWD officials said the road 
developed issues after a nearby building collapsed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
City Gas Project IOAGPL Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Ltd
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp