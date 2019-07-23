Kochi gas project loses steam

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems Kochiites will have to wait longer to get piped natural gas connection with a stalemate

prevailing over the digging up of roads within the corporation limits. Though the corporation Council gave the nod for laying pipelines for the ambitious City Gas Project to Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Ltd (IOAGPL) in October 2018, no consensus could be reached over the restoration of roads.

According to an IOAGPL official, though the corporation permitted them to dig up the roads, they insisted on doing the restoration work, which was against the government order (GO) in this regard. “Though we got the approval, the corporation wanted us to pay for the restoration work, which they would undertake. This is against the GO and we can only proceed as per the GO,” he said. He added that they approached the corporation officials several times in this regard, but is yet to reach a consensus.

However, Mayor Soumini Jain said the civic body cannot do anything unless IOAGPL provides a consolidated proposal on the total stretch that needed to be dug up.

“They approached me with an area-wise proposal instead of a consolidated one. I insisted on the latter which has the entire details of the total length of road that needs to be dug up for laying the pipeline. After that, I am yet to hear from them,” said the mayor, who insisted that the civic body supports the project. According to her, the company had sought approval for digging up 4.5-km-stretch from Thykoodam to Thevara which was approved by the civic body.

Meanwhile, the work in five other municipalities, including Aluva, Eloor, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Tripunithura, has been stalled due to monsoon “We haven't been able to dig up roads. Till June 1, we carried out the work to set up regulators and meters at 13,000 to 14,000 homes which expressed interest in the project in these municipalities. However, the work has been stalled from June 1 following the monsoon. "As per norms, no work can be done during monsoon. So, we have put a stop on everything, including fixing regulators. We hope to continue the work after Onam,” said an IOAGPL official.

So far, over 41,000 homes have applied for connection in the district.

