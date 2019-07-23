MLA injured in police lathi charge as CPI protest march turns violent in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The protest march taken out by CPI Ernakulam district committee to Kochi Range IG Office turned violent on Tuesday after several leaders and workers including Muvattupuzha MLA Eldo Abraham sustained severe injuries following police lathi charge. Hundreds of workers took part in the protest. When the march reached in front of IG office by 11.30 am a group of protesters attempted to break the barricades and pelted stones. Following this, the police resorted to lathi-charge and water cannon to disperse the protesters.

CPI march demanding action against Njarakkal Circle Inspector turned violent. (Photo | Express)

CPI workers carried out the march on Tuesday morning demanding action against Njarakkal Circle Inspector in the wake of the clash between AISF and SFI at Government Arts And Science College, Vypeen, on Wednesday. The clash erupted during the college union election campaign.

AISF unit secretary Swalih Afridi and president Vishnu T S were hospitalized following the attack. Following this, CPI district secretary P Raju came to visit the students at the hospital however a group of DYFI workers blocked him. Later, the police intervened and managed the situation. CPI workers are alleging that Njarakkal Circle Inspector's lackadaisical attitude led to the incident.

A large posse of police personnel headed by Ernakulam ACK K Laljy is camping in the area.