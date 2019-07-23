Raising awareness on tackling natural disasters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The US Consulate General in Chennai and Centre for Public Policy Research in Kochi, in association with Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, are organising a series of workshops and awareness-building events titled ‘America with Kerala’ across Kerala.

The events, launched in Thiruvananthapuram last month, focus on sharing US and Indian expertise on disaster preparedness, management, and resilience.

The second workshop will be held in Kochi from July 23 to 25 to deliberate on policy planning and infrastructure development to empower disaster resilience. Mayor Soumini Jain will inaugurate the workshop on July 23 in the presence of S Suhas, District Collector.