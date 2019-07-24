Home Cities Kochi

Cops verifying details of Saudi national

The cops had picked up the Saudi national, who is here on a medical visa, on Monday.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday continued with their probe to verify the antecedents of the Saudi national who was picked up from a major shopping mall in the city while he was attempting to make contact with youngsters visiting the mall.

The cops had picked up the Saudi national, who is here on a medical visa, on Monday. He was found distributing visiting cards to the youngsters, asking them to contact him on ‘chat4truth.com’.City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said the cops were verifying certain details about him. The cops said they were yet to ascertain why the foreigner went to the mall to interact with youngsters.

“The Saudi national said he came to Kerala with his family for the treatment of one of his family members. We are collecting more details from him. At the mall, he tried to talk to several youngsters and also distributed his visiting card, asking them to contact him through the portal. The cops managed to track him down based on the information provided by a few youngsters at the mall,” said an officer.

The police would decide on the future course of action against him after completing the probe. The investigation revealed he procured his passport from Riyadh on
May 9.

“He was staying at a hotel in the city. The cops are collecting details of the persons he contacted after reaching the state,” said an officer.

Portal went live in Jan

Cyber police officials, who are collecting details about the portal mentioned in the Saudi national’s card, said the domain, ‘chat4truth.com’, was registered in the US and was launched in January. “The domain search takes us to another link. It also has multiple chat facilities,” said a cyber security expert. The family of the Saudi national is also under police scanner.

TAGS
Saudi national
