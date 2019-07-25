Hepatitis: Awareness is the key

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India is at the second position after China in terms of the number of chronic hepatitis infections, said Dr Mathew Philip, gastroenterologist, at a press meet held at Lisie Hospital as a run-up to World Hepatitis Day on Wednesday. As the world observes Hepatitis Day on Sunday, Dr Mathew stressed on creating awareness for early detection of the disease.

According to National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), nearly 50 million Indians are chronically infected with hepatitis B, and 12-18 million with hepatitis C. “If hepatitis B and C are not treated on time, they can develop into major life-threatening complications of chronic liver disease and liver cancer,” said Dr Mathew.