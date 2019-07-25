Home Cities Kochi

Rajeesh has set his sight on abandoned vehicles

Confiscated vehicles may be an eyesore to most of us, but not to Rajeesh P R. The Mattancherry native sees them differently and makes money out of them.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Confiscated vehicles may be an eyesore to most of us, but not to Rajeesh PR. The Mattancherry native sees them differently and makes money out of them. Rajeesh has been doing a good business of late thanks to a Kerala High Court directive, asking the state government to dispose of the confiscated vehicles, mainly at the police stations and on the premises of the Excise Department offices.

Rajeesh, who boasts a 14-year experience in scrap business after following in the footsteps of his grandfather, has so far bought more than 5,000 vehicles through government auctions.“I buy vehicles from the forest, revenue, fire and rescue departments as well as airports. Earlier, it was a direct auction and we had to be at the location to know the details of the vehicles. The process is easier now as we've e-auction,” said Rajeesh.

The 42-year-old, who prefers to buy vehicles that are legally clean, sends most of them directly to the scrap business shops in Kollam. Heavy vehicles like lorries and buses are being transported to Thoothukudi and Coimbatore, where their engines are often used for making generators and in motorised fishing boats. Rajeesh feels the Excise Department does a better job in maintaining the vehicles as its Commissioner has the power to auction them five months after winding up the cases.
“Most of their vehicles will be ready for use after a general service,” said Rajeesh.

He feels if a move is made to fast-track the auction, the government can earn much more than what it presently earns. “Many vintage models worth lakhs of rupees have become mere bits and pieces of iron,” said Rajeesh.

Chandrapalan, Divisional Deputy Excise Commissioner, endorse Rajeesh. “We've monthly auctions across 14 divisions in Ernakulam. When we face a dip in vehicle selling through e-auctions, it's bidders like Rajeesh who come to our rescue in direct auctions,” said the official.

