Home Cities Kochi

80-year-old’s burial allowed after daughter joins Orthodox faction

The verdict of the Supreme Court came in favour of the Orthodox faction, handing over governance of 1,064 churches in dispute.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image of graveyard used for representational purposes only.

Image of graveyard used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ending two days of uncertainty over the burial of an octogenarian woman of the Jacobite faction, the authorities of St Thomas Orthodox Church, Nechoor, near Piravom, finally consented to bury her in their cemetery on Wednesday after her daughter agreed to join the Orthodox Church. It is alleged Mini, the daughter of Chinnamma, who passed away on Monday, was ‘emotionally blackmailed’ to convert to the Orthodox faction in a desperate bid to ensure a decent burial for her mother in the family crypt.

After the Supreme Court verdict, the St Thomas Church in Nechoor, which originally belonged to the Jacobite faction, was handed over to the Orthodox faction. According to Mini, her mother wanted a decent burial in their family crypt where her father was interred and the dispute between the Churches did not matter to her.

“My mother always told me that she should not be buried in another cemetery. She wanted to be buried in the family crypt, but now it belongs to the Orthodox faction. When I approached them, they were ready for burial only if I joined their faction,” said Mini.

The ruling of 2017 came on a petition moved by the Orthodox Church, which demanded that all churches under the Malankara Church be governed as per the Church Constitution of 1934. The verdict of the Supreme Court came in favour of the Orthodox faction, handing over governance of 1,064 churches in dispute.

Fr Joseph Malayil, vicar of St Thomas Church, said they have entered her name in the church registry. “We are not against burial of any faithful. She approached us for a decent burial and we did not deny it. It is a matter of humanity,” said Fr Joseph. Meanwhile, a source of the Jacobite faction said that Mini had not approached St Thomas Jacobite Church for the burial of her mother. “There are many cases in which the Orthodox faction has denied decent burial grounds for the faithful. This is another stunt put up by the faction for gaining media attention,” said the source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacobite faction Orthodox Church
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp