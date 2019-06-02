Kerala Bishops Council to discuss forgery case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) will discuss the sensational document forgery case in the council meeting that will begin on Tuesday. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, KCBC spokesperson Fr Varghese Vallikkat said they are keeping a tab on all the matters pertaining to the case involving Fr Paul Thelakkat and Mar Jacob Manathodath, who are the first and second accused in the forgery case.

“We will discuss the forged document case with utmost importance in the council meeting. As of now, we are also not sure about what is right or wrong. The truth pertaining to the case must come out. Since the police and court are investigating the case, we hope the truth will be revealed,” said Fr Vallikkat.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case questioned Adithya, the third accused, along with Fr Thelakkat and Fr Antony Kallookaran for the third consecutive day at Ernakulam Range Cyber police station.

Adithya, who was released on bail, was admitted to the hospital. According to sources, laptops and hard disks of the accused, which were seized by the investigation team, will be handed over to Cyber forensics for detailed examination.

As of now, it is learnt the trio is co-operating with the investigation and the interrogation will continue in the coming days.