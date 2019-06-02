Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Bishops Council to discuss forgery case

As of now, it is learnt the trio is co-operating with the investigation and the interrogation will continue in the coming days.

Published: 02nd June 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former spokesperson of the Syro Malabar Church, Fr Paul Thelakkat, who is the first accused in the document forgery case, coming out of the Aluva DySP office | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) will discuss the sensational document forgery case in the council meeting that will begin on Tuesday. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, KCBC spokesperson Fr Varghese Vallikkat said they are keeping a tab on all the matters pertaining to the case involving Fr Paul Thelakkat and Mar Jacob Manathodath, who are the first and second accused in the forgery case.

“We will discuss the forged document case with utmost importance in the council meeting. As of now, we are also not sure about what is right or wrong. The truth pertaining to the case must come out. Since the police and court are investigating the case, we hope the truth will be revealed,” said Fr Vallikkat.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case questioned Adithya, the third accused, along with Fr Thelakkat and Fr Antony Kallookaran for the third consecutive day at Ernakulam Range Cyber police station.

Adithya, who was released on bail, was admitted to the hospital. According to sources, laptops and hard disks of the accused, which were seized by the investigation team, will be handed over to Cyber forensics for detailed examination.

As of now, it is learnt the trio is co-operating with the investigation and the interrogation will continue in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paul Thelakkat Kerala Catholic Bishops Council forgery case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp