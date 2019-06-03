Home Cities Kochi

District fares better in giving homeless a good ‘LIFE’

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ernakulam on Sunday became one of the best performing districts under the Life Mission Project. According to officers, 2,210 houses were successfully completed in the Phase-2 of the project and the keys of the houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries at a function to be held at Paravoor Town Hall on June 6.

At least 6,236 beneficiaries who owned land were shortlisted under  Phase-2. Of these, the work of 5,320 homes had kicked off and 2,210 houses were successfully completed at a cost of Rs 224.79 crores.
Earlier, under Phase-1 of the project, homes that did not see the light of the day under various other schemes were brought under the LIFE project. Of the 1,067 houses, 1,056 houses were completed at a cost of Rs 24.5 crore.

According to officers, a total of 21 plots in 4,388 cents have been identified to construct homes, under Phase-3 of the project. This year, work will begin in six locations.

These include:
1.    Thoppumpady – Kochi Corporation
2.    Eloor Municipality
3.    Kuthattukulam Municipality
4.    Kakkanad
5.    Karumallur
6.    Ayyampuzha
Life Construction Facility Hubs have already started in three blocks -Paravoor, Alangad and Parakadavu. These hubs provide technical and supervisory support in the construction of houses and overall field-level co-ordination for the houses constructed under Life and Rebuild Kerala project.

