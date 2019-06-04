Home Cities Kochi

Get your favourite Books @F50 and less

Dasettan, as the owner of the bookstall is known among his customers, has been selling books at such low prices for the past 20 years.

Published: 04th June 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Dasettan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an age when one has to cough up big bucks to buy books, be it novels or those needed for reference purposes, a nondescript shop at Kaloor bus stand sells the very same for prices as low as  I50. Surprising isn’t it!

Dasettan, as the owner of the bookstall is known among his customers, has been selling books at such low prices for the past 20 years. “I have books ranging from textbooks for Class I to XII, engineering and medicine courses, competitive examinations, magazines, novels, and autobiographies,” he said. There are almost all kinds of books at Dasettan’s stall.

“I just want half the market price. But if the students are unable to pay the amount, I am ready to sell the same for I50 or I60. They can even pay the money they can come up with,” he said. And if the customer is a regular, he doesn’t think twice before giving it free of cost.

According to Martin, a government employee, he gets his books from vendors who collect them from homes and libraries. “You will be surprised to see the range of books at Dasettan’s stall. Income tax books, books on film songs, engineering and medicine textbooks are some of them. I come over to buy books for my children,” he said. Another specialty of the stall is that the price of the book goes down in proportion to its size. “I got the guide I was checking online the other day for just I60 from here,” said Madhav, a degree student.

According to Kumaran, who is a regular to Dasettan’s shop, one can buy a magazine costing I20 for just I6 here. “He is the most trustworthy man you can find in this field. He has no qualms when it comes to returning or exchanging a book if the buyer doesn’t like it. Other book stalls don’t accommodate such things. This is the reason why I always prefer to shop at Dasettan’s,” he said.

“Some students regularly buy their academic books from me,” said Dasettan. He also gets regular customers for novels especially by John Grisham, Chetan Bhagat, Mahatma Gandhi, Amithab Gosh and Paulo Coelho. “In the case of novels, size decides the price. Depending upon the size of a book, a customer can pay I20 to I50 for novels selling at I500 or I600 in the market,” said Dasettan. It is trust and the affordable price that has people flocking to Dasettan’s shop even though the city has bookshops owned by big names.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp