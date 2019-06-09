KC(M) likely to resume reconciliation talks as tension eases

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With pressure mounting on the Kerala Congress (M) leadership from various quarters, including the Catholic Church, to settle its internal issues, factions led by Jose K Mani and PJ Joseph on Saturday dropped the signs of a truce. While Joseph stepped back from his provocative stance, the Jose faction is learnt to have expressed willingness to resume reconciliation talks with the mediators.

However, with the party unlikely to arrive at a consensus on its new chairman and parliamentary party leader before the deadline set by the Legislative Assembly Speaker on June 9, the KC (M) leadership may submit a letter to the Speaker on Monday requesting an extension of time for the same.

Joseph, who reportedly dishonoured K M Mani and his son Jose, by commenting against the son taking over the position held by the father, on Saturday said the media was distorting his words. Speaking to media persons in Thodupuzha, Joseph said he didn’t intend to dishonour K M Mani or Jose. Joseph also said he was ready to convene party forums to solve the impasse. “Strictly following the precedence of Mani, parliamentary party and high power committee meetings will be convened. If consensus eludes these forums, I am ready to face the state committee,” he said.

Joseph added a majority of the district committee wishes for a consensus in settling the issues. He apparently changed his stance presumably after senior leader and party deputy chairman C F Thomas, MLA, stayed away from a meeting called by Joseph in Thodupuzha on Friday. Thomas, who is extremely dissatisfied with mud slinging between Jose and Joseph factions, is believed to have expressed his displeasure to both the sides, especially to Joseph for his provocative comments. Speaking to media persons, Thomas said the issues should be settled through discussions and the party should move ahead as united.

At the same time, the change from Joseph’s adamant stance paved the way for the resumption of reconciliation talks in the party. “Joseph should not have made such an offensive comment against Mani. His comment came out on the same day the reconciliation talks were scheduled to take place. If he is sincere in leading the party united, he should end the provocative statements. We are ready for a meeting only after that,” said a prominent leader of the Jose faction.

At the same time, party insiders said party MPs and MLAs are likely to meet unofficially in Thiruvananthapuram next week as part of the efforts to end the impasse.

