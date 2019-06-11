Kochi students bag top ranks in Olympiad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two students from Kochi bagged International Zonal Ranks at the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Olympiad. Over 50,000 schools from 1,400 cities across 30 countries participated in the six SOF Olympiad exams during 2018-19. Around 50 lakh students appeared in the Olympiad.

At the International Mathematics Olympiad, International Zonal Rank 2 was bagged by Ishant Kharb of Class V from Sacred Heart Omi Public School, Thevara, and Priansh Nair of Class IV from Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor West, Tripunithura. They were presented with medals and certificates.

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) organized a felicitation function to recognize and award the winners of Olympiad exams held during the academic year 2018-19. At a function held in New Delhi, the top three international rank holders from classes I to XII for the six Olympiad exams conducted by SOF were awarded. Justice Dipak Misra, former Chief Justice of India, was the chief guest at the award ceremony.