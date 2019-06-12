First showers, first show: Edappally inundated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the busiest junctions in the city, Edappally was beautified by KMRL recently by building footpaths, drains, and related infrastructure. Despite spending crores on the drainage system, the whole area was inundated in the first shower on Sunday.

When the city received continuous rain from morning to evening, the drainage system failed to serve its purpose.

Though the drainage is deep enough and constructed in international standards, water from the drains overflowed making it tough for the pedestrians.

"The road was waterlogged when it was raining. The 5-crores worth drainage system is of an international standard but this area always has this problem. Every year, water gets logged up here," said the PRO of KMRL.

Meanwhile, the councillor said the situation was due to the National Highway work. "The drains got blocked when the workers dumped soil on it. We have already informed them and they will inspect the area and clear it as soon as possible," said Radhakrishnan PG, councillor of Edappally.