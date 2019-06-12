Home Cities Kochi

If all goes well, Kochi likely to see decongested roads

Series of measures proposed by freight experts at a global workshop 

Published: 12th June 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chaotic traffic on Kochi roads| Express Photo.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If all goes according to plan, the city will soon witness decongestion in many areas as a workshop organised by ICLEI South Asia, Kochi Corporation and Kochi Metro Rail Limited, proposed a series of measures to decongest areas like Kalamassery, Ernakulam market, Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.
Freight experts presented the plan at the global workshop held here. The workshop was organised as part of executing EcoLogistics, an international project for sustainable urban freight management across nine selected cities in India, Argentina and Columbia. Shimla and Panaji are the other two cities selected from India. The project is supported by German Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.

Developing a multi-modal logistics hub at Kalamassery, warehousing clusters, a master plan for city logistics, waterway connection and parking policy, were the major recommendations presented by freight experts during the workshop.

According to experts, the multi-modal logistics hub has been proposed at Kalamassery since the area has become one of the major freight hot spots, from where goods move to various parts of Kochi. The freight vehicles coming from International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam, industries, cement warehouses, oil tankers, prominent markets and other commercial establishments, moving via major freight corridors, ICTT road and Seaport-Airport road, connect to the national highway at Kalamassery. The existing railway station caters to goods transportation, especially in distribution of raw materials for construction, with clusters of warehouses, industries and transport companies located nearby.

Stakeholders discussed strategies and potential interventions at Ernakulam market, such as shifting godowns, fire safety audits and consolidation centres, as potential measures. Strategies were discussed to address haphazard parking habits, provision of designated parking areas and unloading bays for freight vehicles. 

The workshop also decided to augment the economy and tourism to the markets of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. “Despite being a heritage zone, one can easily spot heavy to medium grade vehicles coming into the area for delivering goods. The entry of such vehicles create congestion because of the narrow streets, which may directly impact the street’s attractiveness for tourists. Since a major share of the revenue here comes from tourism sector, it is very important that the street’s appeal is maintained. As a solution, a consolidation centre, located at an ideal location to bring in goods using non-motorized transport, light commercial vehicles or waterways was discussed,” a few stakeholders at the workshop observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi traffic Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp