In Kalamassery, roads stink! 

Waste piles on either side of the roads are making life hell for residents, especially students of HMT School

Published: 12th June 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic strewn on the side of the road leading to HMT Colony

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite being a prime residential area in Kochi, Kalamassery fails bitterly when it comes to proper waste management. The residents, especially those on the Kalamassery-Medical College Road, are up in arms against waste piling up on either side of the road, causing health issues. The situation is the same in front of the HMT School at Kalamassery.

According to Aghil S, a resident, the waste issue has been aggravating ever since the HMT staff quarters shut down. "When the quarters closed down, the area became deserted. So, people found it easy to dump the garbage as they are not being watched,” he said. 

The residents allege it is outsiders who are responsible for the act. “An auto driver from Aluva was caught two days back trying to do the same. The place near HMT Company has enough greenery, but even it has turned into a dump yard. Sad this happens in an ISO-certified area. The Kalamassery Municipality is doing nothing," added Aghil.

According to him, the lack of surveillance cameras is one reason why the issue persists. “ As many as 10 cameras to be kept on the stretch was sanctioned two months ago. However, the installation work has not begun yet,” says Aghil. The residents claim they aren't getting support from police too. 

School targetted

According to MV Joseph, secretary, HMT Educational Society, dumping waste in front of the school seem like an intentional deed. "This was there for the pastfive years. But, now it got worse.  We had complained to the municipal corporation many times. They clean the premises but next day the garbages are back,” he said. 

The DYFI Unit of HMT Colony conducted a cleaning drive last week on the road leading to the school. However, the waste pile was back the very next day. 

According to school authorities, they are worried the students may be prone to contagious diseases with the onset of monsoon. 

“We are planning to install a camera in front of the school. We believe this may help in reducing the problem to a great extent,” said M V Joseph.

However, according to V S Aboobacker, ward councillor, HMT Estate, who is also the PTA president of the school, the issue has been there for the last few years. 

“No formal complaint has been given to the municipality yet. Action will be definitely taken if the evidence is presented. Those who live in rented houses at Kalamassery are the main contributors. The waste collection will continue. But, we haven't found a permanent solution to this,” he added.

