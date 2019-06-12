Indian Navy provides rescue training to coastal wardens

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Equipping the coastal wardens recruited from the fishermen community to assist the coastal police in conducting relief and rescue operations, the Southern Naval Command conducted a two-day marine familiarisation programme at the Naval Base here.

The 178 coastal wardens were given an insight into nautical subjects such as survival at sea, rope work, boat handling and navigation at Seamanship School. They were introduced to various systems fitted at Joint Operation Centre (Kochi), for monitoring coastal security along the Kerala coast. The trainees were briefed on the threats from the sea and the importance of coastal security.

The trainees were also shown around the Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) of Sagar Prahari Bal (Kochi), a unit of the Navy which carries out round-the-clock patrolling of the coastline to guard against any security threat.