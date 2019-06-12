Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Driver arrested in hit-and-run case

Police say Afsal had tried to escape from the scene by abandoning his car at the accident spot.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday arrested a youth for allegedly killing a person and injuring two others after the car he was driving in a negligent manner crashed into another vehicle at Marampally near Perumbavoor on Monday.   

According to officers, the arrested is Afsal, 29, of Kavalangad in Kothamangalam. His vehicle rammed into a car which then collided with a school bus, claiming the life of Joseph Chacko, 52, of Idukki. His daughter Nithya Maria Joseph, 25, and son Nithin Jose, 18, have been admitted in intensive care with serious injuries. “The girl has to undergo surgery which has been postponed owing to high blood pressure. The boy sustained abdominal injuries and fractured his leg,” said the spokesperson of the hospital where the duo is undergoing treatment.

Twice hit-and-run

According to police, Afsal was being chased by a group of people after his car had first knocked down a scooter of a Manjapetty panchayat member. In his attempt to escape from the scene, the accused sped away, hitting another car in the process. 

