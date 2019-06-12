Home Cities Kochi

Kochiites, tread with caution this monsoon

With electric mishaps being increasingly reported during monsoon, the Electricity Board has issued guidelines for the safety of people

Published: 12th June 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: According to a recent report, over 2,000 people succumb to electric mishaps in the country every year with most of the incidents being recorded during the rainy season. For the same reason, the news of two people dying of electrocution in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after stepping onto a splintered live electric wire lying on a waterlogged road has put the focus back on monsoon preparedness across Kochi. 
While the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims by terming the event as unfortunate, they are quick to delineate the slew of precautionary measures undertaken this year. 

"We started pre-monsoon upkeep works as early as November 2018 for the 2019 season. The first major step involved patrolling and audit of all-electric lines, after which we identified possible hazards and defects like sagging of wires or slanting poles. Depending on this audit, we ensured all the repairs were done. The second phase of the pre-monsoon drive was conducted in March, April and May when tree branches that were either touching electric poles or the ones likely to snap in case of strong winds were chopped off. Finally, the comprehensive maintenance of lines and transformer stations was carried out.

We checked for load balancing and earthing issues too," informed Mohan Kumar, an official with KSEB.
Special quick response teams have also been constituted this season to combat cyclonic storms. These teams will act upon the instructions of deputy chief engineers of 25 electrical circles across Kerala. Each circle will form one team comprising of 30 members who will be provided with vehicles, tools, and 
specialised training for emergencies.

Guidelines
Electricians and KSEB contractors have been issued guidelines to tackle tricky situations. The workers have been warned against conducting electric repairs during a downpour. Extreme caution has been advised while coming in contact with electric lines in the aftermath of a short circuit. Ensuring the stability of a pole before venturing to climb it has also been recommended.

Be alert, be safe

  1. KSEB has further released a press circular notifying the public of possible dangers that can occur during heavy rain
  2. Do not enter the vicinity upon noticing severed wires or broken electric poles.
  3. Avoid using electronic appliances like fridge, washing machine, computer, television, mixers, and grinders during thunder and lightning. Unplug adapters from switchboard sockets. 
  4. Do not tie animals or clothesline ropes to electric poles. Avoid parking vehicles by their side.
  5. Do not use ladders or rods made of metal close to electric posts.
  6. Report low hanging wires, damaged electric posts, and fallen trees to the helpline number 9496061061.
Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp