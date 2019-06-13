Home Cities Kochi

At her best with colours and detailing

Renuka, an IT professional, finds joy while playing around with colours 
 

Published: 13th June 2019 06:49 AM

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: As a young child, colours and minute works always inspired Renuka R V. She would always yearn about colouring and creating artworks but she could never realise any of those dreams. The intricate detailing often spiked her interest. Years later, when Renuka happened to come across a mural art by a friend, she felt instantly drawn to it and wanted to learn the art. And that is how she entered into the world of art, playing around with colours, realising one of her childhood dreams.
“It was a mural depicting Radha and Krishna. I was so enraptured by the work that I wanted to learn mural art. When I asked my friend to teach me, he referred me to his teacher. I went to the teacher’s home and there were paintings everywhere. All those paintings evoked an interest to learn the art,” says Renuka, a techie presently employed with the UST Global. 

So for three months, Renuka spent the mornings at her teacher’s place, learning mural art and working on her first creation. And she came up with a mural of Ganapathy. “I used to love colouring while I was young. But I could never pursue art then. For me, art brings happiness. I am the happiest when I draw and once you complete the art, it brings such joy, it can never be expressed,” says Renuka. “I find expressions of my feelings in the curves of certain strokes, in the prettiness and delicacy of certain colours. I feel a great sense of fulfilment and the art process is so meditative. I feel happy and full whenever I complete a painting.”

Apart from mural art, Renuka is a self-taught terracotta jewellery maker as well. “I loved playing with clay. So that is what got me started in the first place and also, the love for minute works. I didn’t intend to sell the pieces, it was just pure passion and to see the works after creation. Now, I am also getting orders,” she says. 

Renuka says art is her only avenue to feel a sense of peace. “I lose myself when I paint, and people often ask how I can go on without taking a rest. For me, painting is synonymous to taking rest. I feel the best when I paint. This is what I am addicted to,” she says.  She hopes to take forward art and learn other media next.

