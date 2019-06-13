Maratt Group to set up Rs 112 crore ‘Tech Park’ at SmartCity-Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bengaluru-based multi-sector Maratt Group will set up its first knowledge-based IT building on 3.06 acres of land at SmartCity-Kochi. The complex would be operational by 2021. The Rs 112-crore project will have a total area of half a million sq. ft and leasable area of 3.5 lakh sq. ft.

M K Marattukalam, chairman and managing director, Maratt Group said, “Maratt Techpark will provide workspaces conforming to global standards and cater to a cluster of global MNCs or single IT occupant.”

Designed in accordance with the green building concepts to provide top quality IT space, the project envisages three levels of car parking and seven floors above it. Each floor will have a carpet area of 50,000 sq. ft, which can be divided into four independent workspaces if required. The parking area can accommodate 570 four wheelers and 2,600 two-wheelers.