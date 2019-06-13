Home Cities Kochi

Mohammed Hanish removed from post of KMRL MD

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd will get a new chief as the present MD has been appointed as secretary of Industries Department (PSU).

Published: 13th June 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd will get a new chief as the present MD has been appointed as secretary of Industries Department (PSU). It is learnt Chief Secretary Tom Jose will take over the charge until the new appointment has been made.

It was in November 2017 that Mohammed Hanish was appointed MD of KMRL after the exit of Elias George from the post. However, the unexpected decision to remove Hanish from the post came after controversies erupted over construction defects of Palarivattom flyover. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had named Hanish as one of the accused in the case. It was during his tenure as RBDCK MD, the construction of the flyover was carried out. 

Since the KMRL has planned a slew of projects, including, Water Metro, the black remark would adversely affect the project, it is learnt. It was during his tenure the land acquisition for the Metro Tripunithura extension and preparatory works for the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – Kakkanad line received a fillip.

