Pattoor land scam: VS moves Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VS Achuthanandan, chairman, Administrative Reforms Commission of Kerala, on Wednesday approached the High Court challenging the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court order dismissing his complaint seeking a Vigilance probe into the alleged encroachment into the land of the Kerala Water Authority at Pattoor,in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said the Vigilance Court rejected his complaint on the ground the High Court had quashed the cases against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former Chief Secretary E K Bharat Bhushan and three others in connection with the case. The petitioner contended in fact, the High Court had quashed the cases against only three of the 17 accused.