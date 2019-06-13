Home Cities Kochi

S Suhas is new Ernakulam District Collector

The young and vibrant administrator who has taken some tough and people friendly decisions during his stint as Fort Kochi Sub Collector is likely to assume charge next week. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Safirulla being appointed as the Additional Commissioner for SGST department, Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas will assume charge as the Ernakulam District Collector. 

During his tenure as sub-collector, he had taken a strict stand against land filling and was the main force behind the disposition of many cases related to Senior Citizen’s Act. It is in view of all these efforts that he was adjudged the best sub-collector last year. He has also received the best project officer award for the Smart City project. 

Before assuming charge as the Alappuzha Collector, he also served as the Wayanad District Collector for several months. “I will take the charge in next week,” said Suhas when asked about the new role.

