Home Cities Kochi

Judicial panel lacks fund even to print report

The panel held a total of 103 sittings from February 2017, in Kochi, Varkala, Asramom and Kollam. 

Published: 14th June 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Electricity disconnected, salary of staff unpaid, long due of telephone bills and pending building rent payments - this is not any private company which is on the verge of closure but the Kochi office of the Judicial Commission appointed to probe the death of over 100 people in the fireworks mishap at Puttingal temple in Kollam.

As the deadline to file the probe report ends on June 15, the Justice PS Gopinathan Commission appointed by the government is clueless on how to meet the expenses even for printing and binding the report.
On April 10, 2016, a storehouse where crackers and firework materials were stocked caught fire leading to massive blasts, killing 111 persons. Following the tragic mishap, the LDF Government appointed the commission to probe the reasons that led to the accident. The commission began functioning in February 2017.

“Last month, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) disconnected the power supply to the Kochi office of the commission as the bill was not paid. Later, the electricity supply was resumed following the intervention of the Home Department. However, we have no fund to meet the other expenses. The telephone bills and building rent are not cleared. The last month salary of the staff is not yet given. No fund has been sanctioned after March, though several letters were sent to the government in this regard,” said an official.

Each month, around Rs 5 lakh is required for the meeting all the expenses of the commission, including payment of salary to eight employees. “The commission is facing fund crunch owing to various procedural delays. 

Though the Home Department - under which the commission is functioning - sanctions the required funds, delay on the part of the Finance Department is posing hurdles in getting the bills cleared. There are also issues with SPARK software used for submission of the bills. A few weeks ago, the Home Secretary held a meeting with the secretary of the Commission in which these issues were raised,” the official said.

Though the commission has prepared the final report and is ready to submit it to the government, fund crunch is preventing the panel from printing and taking copies of the report. “We expect the report can be filed before this month-end if the fund is sanctioned soon. Filing the report before June 15, when the commission’s tenure ends, is not possible now,” the official said.

As part of the inquiry, the commission had examined 179 witnesses and 266 documents running into 4,779 pages. The panel held a total of 103 sittings from February 2017, in Kochi, Varkala, Asramom and Kollam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSEB Judicial Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp