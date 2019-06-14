Home Cities Kochi

Regulations in train traffic owing to bridge maintenance today

The following changes in pattern of train services will be imposed in connection with bridge maintenance in the Nemom-Neyyatinkara section on June 14.

Published: 14th June 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The following changes in pattern of train services will be imposed in connection with bridge maintenance in the Nemom-Neyyatinkara section on June 14.

Partial cancellation

Train No 16605 Mangalore – Nagercoil Ernad Express, leaving Mangalore Central on Friday, will be short terminated at Thiruvananthapuram central. The train is partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram central and Nagercoil Jn. Train No. 16606 Nagercoil – Mangalore Ernad Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil Jn on June 15, has been partially cancelled between Nagercoil Jn and Thiruvananthapuram central. On June 15, the train will operate from Thiruvananthapuram central.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur on Friday will be regulated for 60 minutes in Thiruvananthapuram – Nemom section.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Indian Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp