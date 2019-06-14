Regulations in train traffic owing to bridge maintenance today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The following changes in pattern of train services will be imposed in connection with bridge maintenance in the Nemom-Neyyatinkara section on June 14.

Partial cancellation

Train No 16605 Mangalore – Nagercoil Ernad Express, leaving Mangalore Central on Friday, will be short terminated at Thiruvananthapuram central. The train is partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram central and Nagercoil Jn. Train No. 16606 Nagercoil – Mangalore Ernad Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil Jn on June 15, has been partially cancelled between Nagercoil Jn and Thiruvananthapuram central. On June 15, the train will operate from Thiruvananthapuram central.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur on Friday will be regulated for 60 minutes in Thiruvananthapuram – Nemom section.