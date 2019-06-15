Home Cities Kochi

Nipah scare: 50 people taken off observation list

There is a marked improvement in the condition of the Nipah-infected youth currently undergoing treatment.

Published: 15th June 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a marked improvement in the condition of the Nipah-infected youth currently undergoing treatment. One more person was discharged from the isolation ward of the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, on Friday.

An official statement said three persons are now under observation at the Kalamassery hospital. Three persons, who had closely interacted with the patient, were discharged on Friday. In all, 50 people have been taken off the observation list. The total number of people who are under observation is 283.

The Health Department, on Friday, provided Nipah-awareness training to 2,029 people. With this, 33,625 people were imparted training in this regard in the district.

