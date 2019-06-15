Home Cities Kochi

Robot takes the ‘write’ path to help ‘em

The students of AWH Engineering College, Kuttikattoor, have developed a prototype of a robot which can write/draw down the matter one composes in a computer. 

Students of AWH Engineering College who developed 'Writing Computer' and 'Smart Glove', with their teacher Punitha V

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students of AWH Engineering College, Kuttikattoor, have developed a prototype of a robot which can write/draw down the matter one composes in a computer. 

The 'writing robot' functions in a simple manner. If one files a text in Inkscape software, that would be formatted to g-code and send to the robot. The robot will write down the same matter on white paper by pen, pencil or whatever you give. The technology also uses Arduino software. Inkscape has all the features of Adobe Photoshop, hence the picture, sketches and illustrations can also be done.

To do away with composing, the text could be uploaded using google voice and converted to text. "At present, we have developed a prototype only. The next attempt is to make the same available on mobile phone in the Android platform," said Mithunesh M, one of the students who made the project.

Along with Mithunesh, Riswana C and Adithya Sunil N were part of the project, which was done as a part of their final year project of Electronics and Communication. The team claims that differently abled persons, who are unable to write can make use of the robotic service. "Besides, it has great use in the preparation of projects, dissertations and lengthy works," Mithunesh said. The students have shelled out Rs 3000 to materialise the project. 

The AWH College is managed by the Association for Welfare of the Handicapped (AWH) and there was a suggestion from the management to bring about an initiative that could improve the lives of differently-abled. Project guide Manu Prasad, assistant professor  Punitha V and ECE department head Lekha Pankaj offered all assistance. 

Another project 'Smart Glove' has also been completed which enables the paralysed people to communicate with the outer world. This is the brainchild of Sneha P K, Anuprakash and Aravind. 

robot

