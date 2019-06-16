Home Cities Kochi

Condition of Nipah patient improves

Three people who were under observation at Kalamassery Medical College isolation ward were discharged after ensuring their health condition was safe.

KOCHI: With the health condition of the 23-year-old student, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after contracting the Nipah virus, improving, the hospital authorities shifted him from the Intensive Care Unit to isolation ward on Saturday. 

Three people who were under observation at Kalamassery Medical College isolation ward were discharged after ensuring their health condition was safe. At present, there are no patients under observation for Nipah virus at the government hospital. 

Meanwhile, as part of the measure to identify the source of the deadly virus, experts from the National Institute of Virology, Pune took samples from 141 fruit bats from Aluva, Vavakkad and Thuruthipuram in Paravoor, Thodupuzha, Muttom in Idukki on Friday. The samples have been sent for various tests. Officers said 278 people were listed as having had direct contact with the student. 

