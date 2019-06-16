Home Cities Kochi

Kerala doctors back nationwide strike

According to doctors, a symbolic march will be held in Ernakulam with professionals donning helmets and bandages as a mark of protest.

Kolkata Doctors' protest, West Bengal Doctors' strike

A student protests teh assault on their West Bengal counterparts. (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association has expressed solidarity to the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the medical body on Monday. According to officers, both doctors and medical students from government and private hospitals will participate in the strike.

Though medicos will stay away from outpatient services, emergency facilities including the casualty and operation theatres will function undisrupted. IMA Kerala state president Dr Sugathan M E will inaugurate the protest march to the secretariat. Similar protest marches will be held in every district, members said. According to doctors, a symbolic march will be held in Ernakulam with professionals donning helmets and bandages as a mark of protest. “A central law should be enacted to prevent violence against healthcare workers at hospitals. It is the responsibility of state governments to ensure a safe and secure work environment for all doctors in hospitals. They should be protected from baseless allegations and physical attacks, especially from the public,” Sugathan said.

He also urged the state government to increase the stipend of postgraduate medical students and house surgeons in the state. “The stipend was revised in 2015. The revision is supposed to take place every two years. However, the students did not raise this issue because the state faced two critical situations over the years including the Ockhi and the floods. We expect a positive response from the state government on the issue,” he said. 

Students across state-run medical colleges and hospitals have decided to embark on an indefinite strike from June 20, if their demand for a stipend-hike is not met.

Health Minister not to meet protesters 
Sources with the Health Department said Health Minister K K Shailaja teacher will not meet the striking doctors. “The strike is based on an issue in West Bengal. The state government cannot solve the issue of the doctors,” said officers.

