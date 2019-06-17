Home Cities Kochi

PCOS poses an alarming challenge to women's health

One in every five women in India is diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Published: 17th June 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: According to multiple research studies conducted over the past few years, or PCOS is fast becoming the biggest challenge to women's health the world over. Prevalent mainly in women of reproductive age, PCOS is today the most common endocrine disorder among females and also a leading cause of declining fertility. In India alone, one in every five women has been diagnosed with the disorder with numbers increasing at an alarming rate.

Causes
Though the exact cause of PCOS remains a mystery, the syndrome has primarily been identified as a lifestyle-related disorder that impacts metabolic, endocrinal and reproductive functions. Genetic factors could also be reasons in some cases but sedentary lifestyles resulting in obesity is the chief cause in the Indian context. "In Kerala specifically, the diet is dominated by excessive carbohydrates, adding to this is the increased consumption of junk food. Poor food habits play a major role in the perpetuation of PCOS. Anywhere between 10-15 per cent of women in the state could be suffering from the syndrome," observes Dr Praveena Elizabeth Joseph, head of department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Lourdes Hospital.

Symptoms
The first sign of PCOS is irregular periods coupled with increased acne break-outs, unusual hair growth (hirsutism) and hyperpigmentation around the neck and face region. Other underlying symptoms include insulin resistance which can lead to type 2 diabetes. Long term consequences may even evolve into endocrinal cancers and cardiovascular problems. "PCOS can manifest in multiple ways. In some girls the initial signs of the disorder are present at the time of puberty itself. Not everyone displays the same symptoms, some women don't gain weight. This is another trait wherein women diagnosed with the syndrome remain within the advised Body Mass Index but they are still recommended to exercise and cut down on fatty foods because a healthy lifestyle is the best way to manage it from getting worse," says Dr Praveena.

Diagnosis and treatment
Diagnosis usually involves an ultrasound scan along with a hormone profiling of blood. Corrective medication is prescribed to combat the condition but Dr Praveena informs that there is no one size fits all while treating PCOS. "We employ different methods to regularise abnormal cysts, women wanting to conceive with PCOS are given fertility enhancing drugs while other women are perhaps recommended an antidiabetic medicine to prevent insulin resistance. Again, this depends on a case to case basis," adds Dr Praveena.

PCOS and mental health
PCOS has also recently been linked to mental health issues among adolescent girls, excessive weight gain and unwanted hair growth can have an adverse impact on a teenager's self-image. "Being body shamed or ridiculed for their physical appearance may disturb young impressionable girls, they tend to lose confidence and often slip into depression. This, in turn, leads to stress eating, further augmenting the issue. It is important to build a nurturing support system that would encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle," says Dr Praveena.

