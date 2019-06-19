Home Cities Kochi

Checkmate! Narayanan all set to battle it out in Russia

Narayanan S L has secured the fourth place in the Asian Continental Chess Championship which was held recently in China. 

Published: 19th June 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Narayanan S L during a tournament

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: For 21-year-old Narayanan S L, chess is not just a sport but a passion which he inherited from his mother Lyna S, a former chess champion. The Asian Continental Chess Championship held in China turned out to be a memorable one for grandmaster Narayanan as he was qualified for the Chess World Cup 2019 to be held in Russia in September.

Narayanan became the second Malayali after G N Gopal to qualify for the Chess World Cup after finishing fourth at the tournament in China. Gopal had earlier qualified in the Asian Continental Championship and received the opportunity to participate in the World Cup Chess Championship held in Philippines in 2007. 
“I was just six when my mother, Lyna took me to the LIC divisional office, Pattom where they played chess. My family comprises chess enthusiasts. I started playing the game with the members of the divisional office. But it was former chess champion, P Sreekumar who motivated me to master this game,” Narayanan says. This was the beginning of Narayanan's journey in chess.

When he was eight, Narayanan made it to the Under-19 State Chess Championship which was a stepping stone. “It was after winning the state title I got more interested in mastering this game,” he says. His titles include runner-up for the Under-15 National Chess Championship and a first-rank in the Under-16 category in the National Chess Championship.

With the top five chess players in Asia qualifying for the World Cup, the tournament was a closely contested one. Narayanan had a draw with Kazakhstan G M Jumabayev Rinat in the final round which affected his chances. But he bagged 6.5 points and was second at the end of the championship. “The competition was strong as I had eight players before me who were equally good at the game. Although I couldn't score in the first half, the second half got me points. I defeated Vidit Gujrati, who is ranked second in India and got selected for the World Cup Championship." However, as per the state rank, Narayanan secured the fourth place in Asia Continental Chess.

Narayanan has completed his degree in English literature from Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira. Practising chess for nine hours on a daily basis, Narayanan says: “I am glad I was selected for the World Cup. Now, I need to focus and do well." He plans to work on new strategies to win the World Cup Chess Championship.” Current World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen from Norway will also be present in the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narayanan S L Chess

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp