Checkmate! Narayanan all set to battle it out in Russia

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For 21-year-old Narayanan S L, chess is not just a sport but a passion which he inherited from his mother Lyna S, a former chess champion. The Asian Continental Chess Championship held in China turned out to be a memorable one for grandmaster Narayanan as he was qualified for the Chess World Cup 2019 to be held in Russia in September.

Narayanan became the second Malayali after G N Gopal to qualify for the Chess World Cup after finishing fourth at the tournament in China. Gopal had earlier qualified in the Asian Continental Championship and received the opportunity to participate in the World Cup Chess Championship held in Philippines in 2007.

“I was just six when my mother, Lyna took me to the LIC divisional office, Pattom where they played chess. My family comprises chess enthusiasts. I started playing the game with the members of the divisional office. But it was former chess champion, P Sreekumar who motivated me to master this game,” Narayanan says. This was the beginning of Narayanan's journey in chess.

When he was eight, Narayanan made it to the Under-19 State Chess Championship which was a stepping stone. “It was after winning the state title I got more interested in mastering this game,” he says. His titles include runner-up for the Under-15 National Chess Championship and a first-rank in the Under-16 category in the National Chess Championship.

With the top five chess players in Asia qualifying for the World Cup, the tournament was a closely contested one. Narayanan had a draw with Kazakhstan G M Jumabayev Rinat in the final round which affected his chances. But he bagged 6.5 points and was second at the end of the championship. “The competition was strong as I had eight players before me who were equally good at the game. Although I couldn't score in the first half, the second half got me points. I defeated Vidit Gujrati, who is ranked second in India and got selected for the World Cup Championship." However, as per the state rank, Narayanan secured the fourth place in Asia Continental Chess.

Narayanan has completed his degree in English literature from Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira. Practising chess for nine hours on a daily basis, Narayanan says: “I am glad I was selected for the World Cup. Now, I need to focus and do well." He plans to work on new strategies to win the World Cup Chess Championship.” Current World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen from Norway will also be present in the event.