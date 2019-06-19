First Naval Air Squadron celebrates diamond jubilee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command organised a week-long community outreach programmes and seminars to mark the diamond jubilee celebration of the country’s first Naval Air squadron at Kochi Naval base.

A seminar was held on ‘Technological Advancements to Mitigate Challenges in Airborne Maritime Reconnaissance’ at Sagarika Auditorium on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice-Admiral A K Chawla.

The Postal Department released a first-day cover to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the squadron on Monday, where a function was held to honour the veterans and serving officers of the squadron. A trophy for the Most Spirited Officer of the Dornier Operational Flying Training course was instituted in memory of Late Lieutenant Simon George Pynumootil by the family of the officer on the occasion. Simon George had died in an air crash while serving in the squadron on May 17, 1985.

An organ donation awareness lecture was organised in which families of officers and sailors of the Southern Naval Command participated.