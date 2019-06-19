Home Cities Kochi

First Naval Air Squadron celebrates diamond jubilee

An organ donation awareness lecture was organised in which families of officers and sailors of the Southern Naval Command participated.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command organised a week-long community outreach programmes and seminars to mark the diamond jubilee celebration of the country’s first Naval Air squadron at Kochi Naval base.

A seminar was held on ‘Technological Advancements to Mitigate Challenges in Airborne Maritime Reconnaissance’ at Sagarika Auditorium on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice-Admiral A K Chawla.

The Postal Department released a first-day cover to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the squadron on Monday, where a function was held to honour the veterans and serving officers of the squadron. A trophy for the Most Spirited Officer of the Dornier Operational Flying Training course was instituted in memory of Late Lieutenant Simon George Pynumootil by the family of the officer on the occasion. Simon George had died in an air crash while serving in the squadron on May 17, 1985.

An organ donation awareness lecture was organised in which families of officers and sailors of the Southern Naval Command participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Naval Command Kochi Naval base Naval Air squadron

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp