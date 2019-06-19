Kochi's Marine Drive to be international expo city; declaration tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Marine Drive in Ernakulam, which hosts major events and expos, will soon be converted into an International Exhibition City. The state government has already given its approval for the Rs 3,105-crore project envisioned by the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) and the official announcement of the project will be made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday at a function that will be held at Kanakakkunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a press meeting held in the capital city on Tuesday, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said the expression of interest (EoI) for the project will be floated at the function.



“Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will make a digital presentation of the project which will conserve the heritage values of the site, adhering to all environmental norms,” added the minister. The project will come up in 17.9 acres of land at Marine Drive.

The Exhibition City will mainly consist of permanent venues which will adopt eco-friendly policies and can mainly host international trade fairs, Grand Kerala Shopping Festival, Kerala Design Festival, motor shows, various conventions and other festival fairs.

Another highlight of the city will be a cultural living museum which will feature traditional art forms of Kerala and folk arts, and highlight cultural values of the state. A heritage village is another major component of the project.

The minister said the project would be set up in 17.9 acres of land owned by KSHB at Marine Drive. The project area will be divided into various zones. Apart from exhibition venues, there will be a play area, stalls, restrooms, accommodation facilities, parks and food corners in the Tourism Zone.

The Convention Zone will consist of venues where public meetings and conventions can be held. The Events Zone will have structures including auditoriums where functions like marriages can be held. Corporate office spaces and banking institutions will be included in the Office Zone. The government’s aim is to implement the plan on a PPP (Public-Private Participation) model.

“The KSHB recently got ISO 14001:2015 certification on environmental management and ISO 9001:2015 certification on the quality management system for the timely changes that the agency had made in its plans. The certification will be officially declared at the function that will also be held on Thursday,” added the minister.