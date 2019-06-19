Home Cities Kochi

Postal ballot case: HC asks Crime Branch to continue probe

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch to continue with the investigation into the alleged malpractice committed in the postal ballots for police personnel on election duty.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a directive to the Election Commission to appoint an independent commission to inquire into the fraud.

The Election Commission submitted that district electoral officers/returning officers were directed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The Election Commission had clarified that forms 12,13B and13C could be permitted for inspection by the investigation officer. Form no.12,13B and 13C were submitted by voters on election duty, including police officers, who wished to vote using postal ballots. 
However, form no13A containing a declaration by electors and attestation of their signatures shall not be opened and its contents inspected or produced except under the order of a competent court. 

The Commission said the forms or covers submitted by police officers will have to be segregated from the forms or covers of other voters on election duty. It added that more time is required to complete the process and the court granted three weeks’ time.

