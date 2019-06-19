TNIE conducts yoga session at St Joachim UP School

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its initiative to spread awareness on the benefits of yoga, coinciding with World Yoga Day on June 21, The New Indian Express is holding yoga sessions in various schools and other educational institutions across the state.

On Tuesday, a yoga session was held at St Joachim UP School, Kathrikadavu, Kaloor. The session was led by yoga guru S Ayyappan and A Shobana Vardini. Nearly 100 students of the school participated in the session, which involved a group of physical, mental, and mental-spiritual practices.

Headmaster Unnikrishnan V G was present on the occasion. On Wednesday, Express will hold a yoga session at Government Girls High School, Ernakulam.