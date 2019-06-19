Home Cities Kochi

TNIE conducts yoga session at St Joachim UP School

On Wednesday, Express will hold a yoga session at Government Girls High School, Ernakulam.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:50 AM

‘Yoga for all’, an initiative by The New Indian Express to spread awareness on yoga, was held at St Joachim UP School, Kathrikadavu on Tuesday. S Ayyappan, yoga master, instructs students and a teacher during the yoga session | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its initiative to spread awareness on the benefits of yoga, coinciding with World Yoga Day on June 21, The New Indian Express is holding yoga sessions in various schools and other educational institutions across the state. 

On Tuesday, a yoga session was held at St Joachim UP School, Kathrikadavu, Kaloor. The session was led by yoga guru S Ayyappan and A Shobana Vardini. Nearly 100 students of the school participated in the session, which involved a group of physical, mental, and mental-spiritual practices.

Headmaster Unnikrishnan V G was present on the occasion. On Wednesday, Express will hold a yoga session at Government Girls High School, Ernakulam.

