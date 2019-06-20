Home Cities Kochi

Dowry killing: Bail denied to 3 accused

The court denied bail to Chanthulal, husband of the deceased, Geetha Lali and Lali, mother-in-law and father-in-law of the deceased respectively. 

Published: 20th June 2019 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed the bail plea of three accused persons, suspected for the dowry killing of Thushara, a 27-year-old mother of two, by enforced starvation at her husband’s house in Kottarakkara, Kollam. 

While denying bail, Justice Alexander Thomas observed the incident to be a shocking and heinous crime. 
Government pleader S Sajju submitted that Thushara’s husband and mother-in-law subjected her to cruelty by physically and mentally harassing her for more dowry. 

With the intention of committing murder, the accused persons confined her to the house and denied her food and medicine. 

Due to lack of nutrients, she weighed just 20 kg when found dead on March 21, informed prosecution.

