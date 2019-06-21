Palarivattom flyover: Seized devices submitted in Vigilance court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), on Thursday, submitted hard disks and a laptop, seized from the office of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), at the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha.

The devices were recovered as part of the probe conducted at RBDCK’s office in Kochi in connection with the corruption in construction of Palarivattom flyover case.

As many as five hard disks and a laptop were recovered from the office of RBDCK.

The investigation team also filed a petition to hand over these devices to Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram for detailed examination.