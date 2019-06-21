Home Cities Kochi

TNIE organises yoga sessions in city schools

The New Indian Express on Thursday conducted yoga sessions in various schools and other educational institutions in the district. 

Published: 21st June 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 07:01 AM

The yoga session held at Greets Public School, Kochi in assocation with Yoga for All initiative of The New Indian Express | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To spread awareness on the benefits of yoga coinciding with the International Day of Yoga on Friday, The New Indian Express on Thursday conducted yoga sessions in various schools and other educational institutions in the district. 

On Thursday, a yoga session led by  Yogacharyan S Sreekanth was held at Greets Public School in Kaloor. Yogacharyan S Rajendran and yoga teacher Indira Subramannian also demonstrated postures. In Saraswathy Vidyanikethan School at Chengamanad, a two-day Yoga festival began with a yoga session which was attended by students. Radha Varma, former principal of Bharatheeya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Kendra, and Peeves Model School, Nilambur, was the chief guest. The session was led by yoga masters Shobhavarthini and Kalyan Krishna. 

A yoga session will be held at Saraswathi Vidyanikethan at Elamakkara on the occasion of World Yoga Day on Thursday. Former Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt General Sarath Chand will inaugurate the session.

