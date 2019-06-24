Designing a better world

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: More than a decade ago, Indo-Canadian designer Satish Sikha created haute couture (high fashion). Pageant queens flaunted his gowns. Specialised in western bridal wear with his signature outfits across luxury department stores across the USA like Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and in Canadian stores across luxury street Yorkville, Satish’s world was his oyster. Fast- forward to now, he has stripped himself of glamour and runs two foundations, ‘Healthy Kids Happy Kids’ and ‘90MillionSmiles’. Satish was in Kochi the other day for a three-day ‘Haute Couture Evening Gown’ workshop at St Teresa’s College, Kochi, wherein students were taught to create and drape an evening gown entirely by hand. The event was conducted by Smitha Soman, a lifestyle journalist and Suneesh Suresh, celebrity photographer.

“Fashion courses are long-term courses. With a focus on client-based draping, I intend to create empowerment. With these workshops sans machines, women can earn their livelihood, stand on their feet and become independent. Also, sustainable fashion is in the making. As a designer, I tell my students to be wise about their choice of fabric,” Satish says. The designer, however, left ‘designing’ years ago. “I once invited a kid from a sick kids hospital to inaugurate one of my stores. A year later, her mother rang up to say that she had passed away. Not before saying that the child’s happiest day was when she inaugurated my store. That was a revelation for me. I realised that I could give her happiness, if not health,” he says. Satish looked no further. He gave all his earnings to foundations, quit the shores of Canada with bare essentials and decided to create an impact. And, his numero uno mission was global warming.In 2007, on an eco-friendly silk cloth, he collected messages from dignitaries across the world. Wanting to experience climate change first hand, he headed to the Arctic Ocean and displayed the banner at the North Pole. This triggered awareness and created headlines across the globe. Nevertheless, Satish wasn’t done. This was just the beginning.

With women as his target audience, he set out to unchain women from the shackle of hardships they faced. With his Healthy Kids Foundation, he turned to the streets and offered food and free education to girls. Now, the foundation has about 7,200 girls across Telugu-speaking states.

“This makes me happy and content. I feel like I’m doing something worthwhile with my life with the highlight on health,” he says.



Albeit, wasn’t it hard to leave a life of opulence? “That was another chapter that is done and dusted. I’m currently in the next chapter. There are so many girls out there who’re forced to work; their parents prefer employment over education. I provide education, train them in martial arts, increase their confidence and regularly conduct health camps. And with ‘90MillionSmiles’, I see to it that every individual makes nine children smile. Whomever my eyes can see and ears can hear, I want to assure that they’re healthy and happy,” Satish adds.