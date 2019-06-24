Home Cities Kochi

Designing a better world

Satish Sikha, the Indo-Canadian fashion designer who left the glamour world abruptly, now runs two foundations which aim at the betterment of the society

Published: 24th June 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Fashion design students of St Teresa’s College with Satish Sikha

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: More than a decade ago, Indo-Canadian designer Satish Sikha created haute couture (high fashion). Pageant queens flaunted his gowns. Specialised in western bridal wear with his signature outfits across luxury department stores across the USA like Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and in Canadian stores across luxury street Yorkville, Satish’s world was his oyster. Fast- forward to now, he has stripped himself of glamour and runs two foundations, ‘Healthy Kids Happy Kids’ and ‘90MillionSmiles’. Satish was in Kochi the other day for a three-day ‘Haute Couture Evening Gown’ workshop at St Teresa’s College, Kochi, wherein students were taught to create and drape an evening gown entirely by hand. The event was conducted by Smitha Soman, a lifestyle journalist and Suneesh Suresh, celebrity photographer.

“Fashion courses are long-term courses. With a focus on client-based draping, I intend to create empowerment. With these workshops sans machines, women can earn their livelihood, stand on their feet and become independent. Also, sustainable fashion is in the making. As a designer, I tell my students to be wise about their choice of fabric,” Satish says. The designer, however, left ‘designing’ years ago. “I once invited a kid from a sick kids hospital to inaugurate one of my stores. A year later, her mother rang up to say that she had passed away. Not before saying that the child’s happiest day was when she inaugurated my store. That was a revelation for me. I realised that I could give her happiness, if not health,” he says. Satish looked no further. He gave all his earnings to foundations, quit the shores of Canada with bare essentials and decided to create an impact. And, his numero uno mission was global warming.In 2007, on an eco-friendly silk cloth, he collected messages from dignitaries across the world. Wanting to experience climate change first hand, he headed to the Arctic Ocean and displayed the banner at the North Pole. This triggered awareness and created headlines across the globe. Nevertheless, Satish wasn’t done. This was just the beginning.

With women as his target audience, he set out to unchain women from the shackle of hardships they faced. With his Healthy Kids Foundation, he turned to the streets and offered food and free education to girls. Now, the foundation has about 7,200 girls across Telugu-speaking states.

“This makes me happy and content. I feel like I’m doing something worthwhile with my life with the highlight on health,” he says.

Albeit, wasn’t it hard to leave a life of opulence? “That was another chapter that is done and dusted. I’m currently in the next chapter. There are so many girls out there who’re forced to work; their parents prefer employment over education. I provide education, train them in martial arts, increase their confidence and regularly conduct health camps. And with ‘90MillionSmiles’, I see to it that every individual makes nine children smile. Whomever my eyes can see and ears can hear, I want to assure that they’re healthy and happy,” Satish adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp